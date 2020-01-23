Officials: Enid student facing “disciplinary and legal consequences” for bringing BB gun to school

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at an Oklahoma high school say a student is facing “disciplinary and legal consequences” after allegedly bringing a BB gun to school.

On Thursday, officials with Enid High School sent a text to parents about an incident that occurred at the school.

District officials say a student allegedly showed another student a BB gun while waiting at a bus stop. When they arrived at school, the other student told friends about the BB gun. Those friends then reported the incident to a teacher.

The student with the BB gun was brought to the office, and the BB gun was found in his backpack.

“School administrators and EPS police officers have been involved in the investigation and are addressing the situation, which will result in both disciplinary and legal consequences,” the text to parents read. “Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our students and staff, and we commend and appreciate the students who brought this issue to the attention of an adult.”