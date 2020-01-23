× OHP identifies suspect from Trooper-involved shooting

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the suspect killed in Wednesday’s stolen vehicle pursuit and subsequent Trooper-involved shooting in Moore.

Troopers say it all started when they were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Purcell around 11:38 a.m.

At around 11:53 a.m., troopers came across the stolen black Tahoe on I-35, and that is when the pursuit began. Troopers say the pursuit only lasted about five minutes. The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit, hitting a utility pole and a couple of trees before coming to a stop.

The suspect then exited the vehicle. Shots were fired by two troopers, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

That suspect now identified as 34-year-old Adam Ray Hernandez.

Trooper Joe Kimmons and Trooper Clay Anderson, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. Kimmons has been with OHP for 20 years and Anderson has been on the patrol for 18 years.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigations division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will present their findings to the district attorney.