OKC-based cooperative offering glass recycling options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Recently, Edmond, Midwest City, and Norman announced they'd no longer be recycling glass due to changes made by their recycling contractor, Republic Services, and finding a market for recyclables is getting tougher.

But there is a new option for glass recycling here in the metro-- for both residents and businesses.

Not only is this cooperative working to facilitate glass recycling here in Oklahoma, but they're also shipping the glass to a company in-state.

Previously it was shipped out-of-state.

"Glass can always have a second life or third or fourth or infinite life so it's just something we believe you should do," said Nick Singer, a zero-waste specialist for Fertile Ground Cooperative.

"We do single-stream recycling, composting, just trying to find greener solutions for waste management," he said.

Singer says many recycling companies - like the service provider to Edmond, Norman, and Midwest City - have found glass recycling becoming less profitable.

"It used to be you'd get paid to recycle, now you're paying to recycle," Singer said.

One reason is the decontamination process - which can be costly.

Another reason cited - the trade war with China, a country no longer eager to buy America's recyclable products.

"Recent disruptions in the commodity markets have kind of made the whole recycling industry flip on its head," said Singer.

Fortunately, because so many people really want to recycle, Fertile Ground is offering residential and commercial glass recycling for a fee.

Right now, they'll come and pick it up at your home or business.

They'd like to begin drop-off locations and even partnerships with cities.

The goal is to preserve new recycling habits.

"A lot of it is just education and taking the time to do it," Singer said.

The cooperative offers commercial customer service starting at $30 for monthly pickup of large bins and $10 per month for smaller, residential bins.

For more information, visit Fertile Ground's website.