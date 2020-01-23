× OKC police seeking information to nab assault, robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are still trying to locate the suspect who assaulted and robbed a delivery driver around Halloween time.

The alleged assault and robbery occurred near Britton and Council as a delivery driver was making a delivery at an apartment complex this past Halloween season, according to an Oklahoma Police Department Facebook post.

“Since that time, investigators have been hard at work, trying to identify a suspect in the case. At this time, no suspects have been named,” the post states.

Sgt. Megan Morgan, Assistant Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department, said that detectives are not at this time releasing any description details about the suspect.

If you have any information about the robbery, call (405) 235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com. If the information leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.