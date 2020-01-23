OKC Thunder star Luguentz Dort helps school kids get fit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Thunder star helped some youngsters get fit.

Luguentz Dort, a shooting guard for the Thunder, visited Millwood Middle School Thursday and spent the afternoon leading students through a fitness program, according to a Thunder news release.

The Thunder partnered with Homeland to host a Thunder Fit Clinic for the students.

Dort led students through four stations, including basketball drills, cardio and strength training and nutrition education.

Dort answered questions and took photos with students after the clinic.

Take a look at the above photo gallery to see Dort spending time with the kids.