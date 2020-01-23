× OKCPD ID suspects shot at by officers; officers also ID’d

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the suspects who were shot at by officers Wednesday, as well as the officers who fired the shots.

Oklahoma City police pulled over a vehicle occupied by three males in the 2700 block of SE 46th Street.

The driver, 18-year-old Laurent Young, and the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Marcus Dockins, allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran after they were pulled over, fleeing north on foot.

“Both were armed with handguns and refused officers’ commands to stop and continued running,” said the OKCPD.

Three officers fired their weapons at Young. They apprehended Young and placed him into custody without further issue.

“Young has a minor injury to one of his fingers, but the cause of this injury is unknown,” officials said.

Dockins was also taken into custody. He was not injured.

Police detained the backseat passenger, but later released him.

The three officers who fired the shots were identified as Sgt. Harrison Fincham, a 12-year police veteran, Sgt. Tyler Head, a 12-year police veteran and Sgt. Samuel Ballinger, a six-year police veteran.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.