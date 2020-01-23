× Oklahoma City Zoo increasing price of admission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to head to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, it will soon cost you a little more.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma City Council approved an increase to general admission prices at the zoo.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, general adult admission will increase from $11 to $12, and admission for children and seniors will increase from $8 to $9. Parking will remain free.

Organizers say the zoo’s last admission increase took effect in 2017.

If you want to get into the zoo for free, the zoo is challenging guests to unplug from their mobile devices during the duration of their visit.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, guests can securely check-in their cell phones at the Zoo’s Guest Services office before exploring the park for free.