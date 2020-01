INGALLS, Okla. (Stillwater News Press) – An Oklahoma man has died following a fire at his home in Ingalls on Sunday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 9000 block of E. Cannon Pass Rd. near Ingalls.

Investigators told the Stillwater News Press that a malfunction in the house likely led to the fire, which claimed the life of the 75-year-old resident.

At this point, his name has not been released.