OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officials say they were called to an accident along Northwest Expressway and County Line Rd.

A box truck was stopped at a red light when a white van slammed into it from behind.

The driver of the van died at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the box truck was not injured.