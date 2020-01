× Paycom to take its place on S&P 500

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular software company in Oklahoma City will soon be making its mark on Wall Street.

Paycom Software Inc. will replace WellCare Health Plans Inc. in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. is in the midst of being purchased by Centene Corp.

Paycom Software provides cloud-based human capital management software services and is headquartered in Oklahoma City.