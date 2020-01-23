Police investigating string of package thefts in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are investigating after a man is seen stealing packages from NW Oklahoma City homes on Wednesday.

“I saw it pulling off that way but there was nothing I could really do,” said Ricky Wynkoop, who had two packages stolen.

You can see on home surveillance video the suspect walking up to the porch and then…

“He grabbed the Amazon box first, then grabbed the refrigerator and decided to start running that way and jumped into a white van,” Wynkoop said. “I blame myself a little bit but then I don’t because it’s my property. I feel like it’s safe on my property.”

Another neighbor capturing video of the getaway car as it turns around in the neighborhood.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable. Makes me feel very violated in my own home. Even though he didn’t come in my home, what’s making him stop from kicking in my front door the next time/” Wynkoop said.

But Wynkoop isn’t the only person with this story. Police now have other videos of what appears to be the exact same man hitting not one, but two other homes-- all in northwest Oklahoma City neighborhoods.

Each time the suspect is seen wearing a grey hoodie with a logo and with his face covered up.

In one of the videos you can see after grabbing a package, he also walks across the street and takes yet another package. All before getting into the van.

“I think a lot of these criminals think that they’ve turned it into a job, I think. Stealing people’s packages now, it’s kind of become the norm,” Wynkoop said.

Oklahoma City police said they’re investigating, but in the meantime, Wynkoop says he’ll be checking all his alerts.

“I’m gonna make sure that I’m more diligent. I’m gonna get another camera,” Wynkoop said.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 while they can identify it’s the same man in a handful of videos, they are still working to see if there are even more cases connected.

