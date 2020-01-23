Police looking for multiple suspects after man beaten with baseball bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was beaten with a baseball bat near Northwest 39th and Ann Arbor.

Officers were called to an apartment complex Thursday morning for an assault.

"When they got there they were able to determine through witness statements that the person had been severely beaten with a baseball bat. The victim was there, he was critically injured," MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said.

The victim was sent to the hospital where he's in critical condition.

The suspects took off in a silver GMC Envoy and a dark-colored Pontiac with a white hood.

Police still don't know why the man was beaten and how many people attacked him.

"Several people got out, one of them armed with a baseball bat and simply beat the man," Knight said.

One neighbor says he was shocked to find out what happened.

"It's quiet here and people look out for each other so I'm surprised that somebody got beat up," Billy Joe Spruill said.

Other neighbors say they'd heard arguing from the apartment even the night before.

Police are asking anyone who knows something or saw the suspects' vehicles to come forward.

"It does not look like it was a provoked attack, so we do not know what motivated them to do this," Knight said.

Those living nearby are hoping for the best.

"I hope [the victim's] okay," Spruill said.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.