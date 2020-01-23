Possible case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus investigated in Texas

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KFOR) – Health official in a Texas county are investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The Brazos County Health District began investigating the possible presence of novel coronavirus after a patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing, according to a Health District news release.

The patient traveled from Wuhan, China, which is where coronavirus originated.

Healthcare providers say that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing. The patient is being isolated at home as precautionary testing is done.

“If there is a confirmed case, we will promptly announce it,” Health District officials said.

People who have traveled to Wuhan and are experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to call the health district at (979) 361-4440.

“Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat. If medical care is needed, please call your healthcare provider first before arriving. Nonessential travel to Wuhan, China should be avoided,” the news release states.

The general public is encouraged to practice the following general preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information visit the CDC website by clicking here.