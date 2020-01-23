Road rage shooting caught on camera in Shawnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two men were caught on camera in a road rage battle which ended in an all-out shootout on a Shawnee front lawn.

Wednesday afternoon, neighbors came outside to the sound of gunshots and a large crash.

“Let me tell you it was a very sight to be seen,” Adam Turner said.

Two cars were seen spinning out of control near Adam Turner’s front lawn in Shawnee.

“People were yelling, people were screaming, gunshots going off,” Turner said. “It was a crazy scene.”

Surveillance video captured two cars barreling down the street. Police say it was the tail end of road rage started a few blocks back.

“9-1-1, what’s the address of your emergency?” the dispatcher said.

“There’s a white car chasing a maroon car, firing shots at him,” the caller said.

“You said there were shots fired?” the dispatcher said.

“Yes, several shots fired,” the caller said. “Oh my god!”

A dark colored car is spotted with a white sedan on its fender firing bullets, but there was a dead end ahead.

“He was trying to get away from something,” Turner said.

The white Chevy was forced to take a hard left, forcing the dark car to crash through multiple fences.

A metal pole shattered his windshield and barely missed the driver’s side.

Neighbors rushed outside to help.

“It was just extremely chaotic,” Turner said.

The driver of the dark-colored car got out and is seen flustered, but not injured.

He grabbed his keys and walked away. He left his car behind and didn’t stick around to talk to police.

As for the white car, it was spotted circling back around before the driver heard sirens in the distance.

Officers were quick to arrive and combed for shell casings. Everyone was still shocked that no one was hurt and the drivers got away.

“They just get wrapped up in the moment and it’s horrible,” Turner said.

Detectives are still working to speak with both drivers. It is still unknown what started the fight in the first place.

If you know anything, you are asked to call (405) 878-1632.