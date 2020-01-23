Silver alert issued for missing 84-year-old LeFlore County man

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in LeFlore County have issued a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Officials with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office say 84-year-old Harvey Walden was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the LeFlore area.

He may be driving a black 2013 Hyundai Accent with Oklahoma license plate “HEC 289.”

He also may be wearing a brown shirt, black OHP hat and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.