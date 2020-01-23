× Surveillance video shows suspect from OHP chase, shooting stealing vehicle from gas station

PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) — According to Purcell police, the man who was shot and killed by OHP troopers following a pursuit stole that vehicle from a Purcell gas station while a customer was pumping gas.

On Wednesday, OHP troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Purcell.

According to Purcell police, the man driving that vehicle, identified by OHP as 34-year-old Adam Ray Hernandez, stole it from a Purcell gas station.

Hernandez is seen on video stealing the vehicle from a pump as the vehicle’s owner was pumping gas and then he’s seen driving off with the gas hose still attached to the car.

At around 11:53 a.m., troopers came across the stolen black Tahoe on I-35, and that is when the pursuit began.

Troopers say the pursuit only lasted about five minutes.

The driver of the Tahoe lost control of the vehicle during the pursuit, hitting a utility pole and a couple of trees before coming to a stop.

The suspect then exited the vehicle. Shots were fired by two troopers, and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Joe Kimmons and Trooper Clay Anderson, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. Kimmons has been with OHP for 20 years and Anderson has been on the patrol for 18 years.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The investigations division of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will present their findings to the district attorney.