Tuttle police searching for missing 67-year-old man

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Tuttle are searching for a 67-year-old man who is a recent stroke survivor.

The Tuttle Police Department is searching for 67-year-old Mark Wood, who was last seen around 2 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Wood may be driving a white 2003 Ford 3DC van with Oklahoma license plate “CGJ 512.”

Officials say Wood takes blood pressure medication after recently suffering a stroke. They say he left the house in a work van wearing house slippers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Tuttle police