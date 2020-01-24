2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in LeFlore County

CAMERON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are dead and two others were injured in a car accident in LeFlore County.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to an accident along Hwy 112, west of Cameron in LeFlore County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old man was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup eastbound the highway when his vehicle went left of center and hit a 2008 Dodge Ram head-on.

Investigators say two passengers in the truck, 43-year-old Lisa Ann Smith and 67-year-old Jeanette Reedy, were killed in the crash. The impact also injured the driver of the truck and the 17-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram.

Both drivers were rushed to nearby hospitals with multiple injuries.