9-1-1 call released after police say boyfriend accidentally shoots girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie police just released the 9-1-1 call of a boyfriend who said he accidentally shot what he thought was an intruder. Turns out, it was his girlfriend coming back inside the apartment after smoking a cigarette.

Police say it happened at an apartment complex near North Ash Street and East Noble Avenue in Guthrie.

“Nine-one-one, what is the location of your emergency,” the dispatcher said.

“She’s shot!” the caller said.

“Say again?” the dispatcher asked. “Who is shot?”

A man was fighting to find the words while on the phone with the 9-1-1 dispatcher. Police say he was fast asleep when he woke up to the startling sound of footsteps. He told detectives he saw the front door open and a shadowy figure came toward him.

The man grabbed his gun and fired several shots.

The whole time he thought it was an intruder.

"Okay, do you know who she is?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes,” the caller said. “She’s my girlfriend!”

The person he shot turned out to be the woman who was just sleeping by his side minutes before.

Police tell News 4 she’d stepped outside for a middle-of-the-night cigarette.

"Come on,” the caller said. “She says come on now. She says come on now!"

Now, the woman was lying on the ground with several bullets piercing her arm.

"Okay, where is she shot at?" the dispatcher asked.

"Her right shoulder,” the caller said. "You've got to move your arm, baby.”

EMS and police arrive and rush her to the hospital. Incredibly, she would be released within 24 hours.

"If that would've been six inches the other direction, we would be talking about a whole different thing,” Sgt. Anthony Gibbs with the Guthrie Police Department said.

But Guthrie Police say the investigation isn’t over.

"So the question becomes was the firearm discharged recklessly?” Sgt. Gibbs said.

It’s a charge the boyfriend could soon face.

"That decision has not been made at this point,” Sgt. Gibbs said.

The couple involved told police they were already on edge after multiple scares of people trying to get into their apartment the past few weeks.