Agreement reached in battle over tiny homes in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beautiful restoration says it has reached a compromise with nearby neighborhoods to build tiny homes on a property in northwest Oklahoma City.

The faith-based group originally wanted to build 50 tiny homes near NW 192nd and Western to give women in need a temporary place to stay.

After pushback from nearby neighborhoods, the non-profit agreed to build only 20 homes and to not hold outdoor events without a permit.

Still though, some residents are not happy with the compromise.

“I’d love to see it completely gone in its entirety,” Charles Stratton told News 4. “Regardless of reducing the number of little tiny houses they are going to build.”

Stratton says he’s still concerned about the people living in the homes and what they might mean for his neighborhood.

“We’re very skittish about not the individuals that will be going through their program, the kind of people it will attract,” Stratton said. “As far as friends, acquaintances, we’re worried about any criminal element that might be that close to this neighborhood.”

Beautiful Restoration Executive Director Kaylene Balzer says that won’t be the case at all, and the women living in the homes would be people she would be comfortable having in her own home.

“There will be no criminal element. There are places for that, and this is not that. I live two blocks away,” Balzer said. “We weren’t just coming in here a moneymaker, or a halfway house, or a pre-release group, or anything like that. We were wanting to help people that just needed a hand up, not a hand out.”

Balzer says they never expected to get the pushback they did from the community, but she’s confident people will feel different when they see the ministry at work.

“I told one of the neighbors when we first started, and he laughed at me,” Balzer said. “But I said, 'One of these days I think you’re going to be proud that Beautiful Restoration is right next to you.'”

Beautiful Restoration tells us they still need final approval from the Oklahoma City City Council before they can begin building.