Citizen Potawatomi Nation asks to join gaming lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Citizen Potawatomi Nation is seeking to join fellow Native American tribes in the fight against Gov. Kevin Stitt for exclusive Class III gaming rights .

Tribe leaders asked to join the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations in an existing federal lawsuit over tribal gaming operations, and whether or not their contract automatically renewed at the start of the year with the same tax percentage they already pay the state.

Stitt maintains that Class III games like slots and roulette are being operated illegally in Oklahoma until the contract is renegotiated.

It all boils down to money and how much Oklahoma benefits from that type of gaming.

"To say that the tribes aren't paying their fair share is a misrepresentation of all that we do for Oklahoma. We contribute 100 percent of our tribal revenue to Oklahomans through infrastructure, education, economic development and more," said Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Chairman John Barett.