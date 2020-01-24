FAA investigating after drone hits Devon Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone crashed into the Devon Tower after the New Year.

“When you’re first walking or driving into the city, it's the first building you see,” said Shantalle Demirjian, who was visiting downtown.

When you think of downtown Oklahoma City’s skyline, the Devon Tower isn’t hard to picture.

But lately it seems the building hasn’t been able to catch a break.

“I think that’s crazy that someone would actually, like, intentionally try to fly one into the Devon Tower,” said Madison Latimer, who was visiting downtown.

That’s right, drones hitting the Devon Tower. Whether intentional or not, it’s become a problem. The most recent incident happened January 2.

Devon confirmed the issue with News 4 with the following statement:

“Remote-control aircraft have come into contact with the Devon Tower on multiple occasions in recent years, most recently earlier this month when a drone crash-landed atop the tower. No windows were broken but some roof panels sustained damage. As is our custom, we reported the incident to federal authorities and turned the drone over to them for investigation. Devon strongly discourages the flying of drones near the tower for the safety of our employees, contractors and the general public.”

Others we talked to on the ground agree.

“Let’s not fly drones down here,” said Quincy Plank, who lives in OKC.

Devon also said it turned the drone over to the FAA.

On top of dealing with drone issues, the company is still working to replace the broken windows from last May’s window washing mishap. A fence still surrounds the south side of the building as crews work on repairs. As for when it will be completed, Devon doesn’t have a target date.

“Hopefully they can get it fixed because the downtown area is really picking up,” said Paul Rupnik, who lives in OKC.

“Just with all the updates in downtown Oklahoma City, I think getting that finished would really complete everything that’s been happening down here,” Plank said.

The FAA said it will take weeks to complete the investigation.