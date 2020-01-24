Former Kaw Tribal officer facing additional charges for allegedly trying to hide evidence

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A former Kaw Tribal police officer accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint is now facing additional charges for allegedly trying to hide evidence while behind bars.

Earlier this month, Robert Seney, Jr. was charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, malicious injury to property, and two counts of violating a protective order.

Seney’s ex-girlfriend filed a petition for a protective order, claiming that Seney stalked her multiple times since October. In court documents, the woman told investigators that the former assistant chief of the Kaw Tribal Police Department had just been fired from his job and they broke up.

The petition alleges he would confront the victim and yell at her, stalk her and take her photo while she was out, and even threaten her. She alleges that she even found a tracking device and voice recorder in her car.

In December, Seney allegedly surprised her while she was in her car at her work. According to court documents, he was “standing at the window with a crowbar,” and yelled at her to open up “while prying at the door.”

He even allegedly got on top of the hood and threatened to kill her, himself, and another person.

Seney was charged with violating the protective order and damaging her vehicle.

After that, things escalated.

Documents state that in January, Seney allegedly hid in her carport, then “pointed a gun at her head and told her to get into her vehicle.”

The woman told investigators he demanded she “drop the charges because he cannot get a job.”

She was able to talk him into letting her go, but warned investigators that “she will not be able to talk him out of killing her next time.”

Now, it seems Seney is in more trouble with the law.

Investigators at the Kay County Jail say they heard recorded jail calls between Seney and his ex-wife Crystal Cross. Seney allegedly directed Cross and her boyfriend, Stephen Strasburger, to find guns he hid outside a business in Blackwell.

Police found the weapons first and then arrested Cross and Strasburger.

At this point, all three are facing charges that include conspiracy and destruction of evidence.