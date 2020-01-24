× Investigation underway after vacant house catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a vacant house caught fire.

Firefighters say the home was boarded up and had to force their way inside the house. When crews forced their way inside, the roof partially collapsed.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Fire crews say this isn’t the first time they’ve been to this home. Authorities say there was a shed fire back in November and it created an entrance so people could potentially break into the home.