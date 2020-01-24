× KFOR shows not aired because of impeachment to be aired at later times

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The impeachment hearings happening in Washington, D.C. caused ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘The Doctors’ to not air on KFOR Friday, but all three shows will air at later times.

‘Jeopardy!’ will air from 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 on KFOR, replacing ‘NBC 1st Look.’

‘Days of Our Lives’ will air from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 on KFOR, also replacing ‘NBC 1st Look.’

‘The Doctors’ will air from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.