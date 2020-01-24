Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

KFOR shows not aired because of impeachment to be aired at later times

Posted 4:25 pm, January 24, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The impeachment hearings happening in Washington, D.C. caused ‘Days of Our Lives,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘The Doctors’ to not air on KFOR Friday, but all three shows will air at later times.

‘Jeopardy!’ will air from 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 on KFOR, replacing ‘NBC 1st Look.’

‘Days of Our Lives’ will air from 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24 on KFOR, also replacing ‘NBC 1st Look.’

‘The Doctors’ will air from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.