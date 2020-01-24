Men believed connected to shots fired at Penn Square Mall apprehended

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have apprehended two men believed to be connected to shots fired at Penn Square Mall last week, but are still searching for the man who fired the shots, as well as another suspect.

Shots were fired at Penn Square on the night of Saturday, Jan. 18. Since then, police have arrested two of the three suspects who were allegedly with the man suspected of firing the shots.

Both Dequann Gresham, 23, and Terence Parker, 21, were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on Thursday on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, Oklahoma City police said on Facebook Friday.

Police are still trying to locate 22-year-old Evan Gresham, who is also wanted on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives were able to identify the three suspects thanks to information provided by community members.

However, police have not yet been able to identify the suspected shooter, who appears in the following surveillance images:

If you have any information on either the alleged shooter or Parker’s whereabouts, call Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300 or OKCCrimeTips.com.

“We are confident that through our amazing citizens we will be able to ID and arrest him soon,” police said.