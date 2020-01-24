Officials identify driver killed in accident in Oklahoma CIty

Posted 6:48 am, January 24, 2020
Deadly accident at Northwest Expressway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a deadly accident along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, officials say they were called to an accident along Northwest Expressway and County Line Rd.

A box truck was stopped at a red light when a white van slammed into it from behind.

The driver of the van died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators identified the driver of the van as 48-year-old Gregory Nicholson.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

