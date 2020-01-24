Officials identify driver killed in accident in Oklahoma CIty
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a deadly accident along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, officials say they were called to an accident along Northwest Expressway and County Line Rd.
A box truck was stopped at a red light when a white van slammed into it from behind.
The driver of the van died at the scene from his injuries.
Investigators identified the driver of the van as 48-year-old Gregory Nicholson.
The driver of the box truck was not injured.
35.467560 -97.516428