× Officials identify driver killed in accident in Oklahoma CIty

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a deadly accident along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, officials say they were called to an accident along Northwest Expressway and County Line Rd.

A box truck was stopped at a red light when a white van slammed into it from behind.

The driver of the van died at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators identified the driver of the van as 48-year-old Gregory Nicholson.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.