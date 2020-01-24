OKC rescue group takes in puppy with third ‘ear’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - It's a medical mystery – times three.

A local rescue is seeking answers to help a puppy born with what appears to be a third ear.

He's got beautiful eyes, a beautiful coat and one more thing that makes him even more special.

"We tend to kind of take in the dogs that just don't fit in with everyone else," said Heather Hernandez with local rescue Mutt Misfits.

After his birth, Trip's previous owner reached out to Mutt Misfits, where he's certainly found a home where he fits in.

Hernandez says out of a litter of seemingly "normal" puppies, he was born with what appears to be a third ear.

"So we can tell it's definitely connected, like greater than just the skin," Hernandez said. "But what exactly it leads to only the CT is going to tell us."

Hernandez is now working to raise money for that CT scan so they can get some more answers.

Trip walks a little off balance and has had some health issues.

"He has seizures, he's got - obviously - some other stuff going on," Hernandez said.

It's a desperate search for answers for Hernandez – as it didn't take little Trip long to make her fall in love – just like another dog at Mutt Misfits we told you about last year.

"She had an extra mouth in her ear, and this guy's got extra ears or whatever he's got going on up there. I couldn't say no," she said.

Sadly, that dog – Toad – passed away from medical issues. Now, Hernandez hopes to find a way to save little Trip.

Hernandez says Trip is going back to the vet soon, hopefully they will figure out what is happening.

We will update you if we learn more.