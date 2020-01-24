× Oklahoma family offering $20,000 for information on taxi driver’s murder

MCALESTER, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma family is still seeking answers after their loved one was murdered on New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, Dustin Parker had been offering rides in his taxi to those out celebrating.

Less than 24 hours later, Parker was found shot to death inside his taxi in McAlester.

Since the murder, police say they have interviewed witnesses but made no arrests.

Now, Parker’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.