Oklahoma lawmaker files two criminal justice reform bills

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to tackle some issues surrounding criminal justice reform.

Sen. Adam Pugh filed two pieces of legislation that he says would work together and make it easier for inmates to re-enter society.

Senate Bill 1456 directs the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to annually renew its inmate rehab case plans for every parole-eligible inmate.

Senate Bill 1463 would create an actual transition process. It would allow the director of the department to implement a plan of re-entry into society for each eligible inmate. Officials say this would happen at least a year before the inmate is set to be released.

The bills will be up for consideration when the legislative session begins Feb. 3.