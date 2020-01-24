OSU doctoral candidate discusses benefits of ‘intuitive eating’ rather than traditional dieting

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many New Year’s resolutions have already fallen by the wayside, experts at a local university are encouraging those who want to lose weight this year to try something new.

Oklahoma State University doctoral candidate Natalie Keirns is an expert on intuitive eating, which she says has the potential to produce long-term results.

Intuitive eating focuses on changing the way people view food.

“Intuitive eating is a different approach to health that really tries to eliminate the shame and guilt that previous dieting approaches have brought to our society. A lot of the different programs that are out there focus on restriction and what you can’t have, why you shouldn’t be eating this and why you shouldn’t be eating that. Intuitive eating is really more about bringing a more compassionate approach to how we respond to our body signals,” said Dr. Misty Hawkins, Associate Professor of Psychology.

Intuitive eating establishes a healthy mindset toward food to combat emotional eating tendencies, helps distinguish between cravings and hunger, and promotes higher self-esteem.

“We can make peace with our brains,” Keirns said. “Focusing on what is truly important to us, our core values in life, can help us to let go of those cravings or guilty feelings.”