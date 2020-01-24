× OU assistant coach stepping away from football for family

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An assistant coach at the University of Oklahoma recently announced that he has decided to step away from football in order to be close to his family.

On Thursday, OU assistant head coach and outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeil announced that he is temporarily stepping away from football to return to North Carolina and help care for his 85-year-old father.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” McNeil said. “But in the end, being near my dad was a necessary choice. Right now I need to be a son again and I need to help my brother and other family members take care of my dad, who is battling significant health issues. This is not retirement for me. I still want to coach in some form or fashion. But right now that can’t be the case. My focus needs to be on my dad back in North Carolina.”

McNeil was hired by OU head coach Lincoln Riley in June of 2017.

During his time with the Sooners, McNeil helped the team claim three Big 12 championships and make three College Football Playoff appearances.