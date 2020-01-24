Police investigating homicide after man’s body found along side of the road

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the side of the road.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an area near S.W. 104th and Morgan Rd. after a passerby reported seeing a body along the road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of 22-year-old Takota Wise.

Investigators say Wise had trauma to his body consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.