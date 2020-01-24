Police investigating homicide after man’s body found along side of the road

Posted 9:49 am, January 24, 2020, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found on the side of the road.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an area near S.W. 104th and Morgan Rd. after a passerby reported seeing a body along the road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the body of 22-year-old Takota Wise.

Investigators say Wise had trauma to his body consistent with a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.