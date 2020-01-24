× School bus involved in crash in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police and firefighters are responding to a school bus accident in the northwest part of the city.

The accident between the bus and another vehicle occurred in the area of NW 122nd and Penn.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said there are no injuries as a result of the crash.

What caused the crash has not been officially determined.

No further details, including which school the bus came from, have been released.

