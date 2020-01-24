Silver alert issued for 66-year-old man with dementia

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- Authorities in Pawnee County are searching for a missing 66-year-old man.

On Friday, officials with the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 66-year-old Bobby Winters.

Investigators say Winters left his home on foot around 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 and hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities say Winters has dementia and left to see his sister in Cleveland, but she has been dead for two years.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a ball cap and walking with a cane.

If you see Winters, call 911.