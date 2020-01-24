× Sobriety checkpoints to be enforced to discourage impaired driving

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies will work together to enforce a sobriety checkpoint near Mustang on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Troopers and deputies will run the checkpoint from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.

“The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the OKC metro area before, during, and after the checkpoint,” according to an Oklahoma Highway Safety Office news release.

Three-hundred and thirty-one people were killed in alcohol and/or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2018. That number is higher than the number of alcohol and/or drug-related deaths from 2017, according to the news release.

“These activities are meant to help get people home safe by getting impaired drivers off the roads,” the news release states. “Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.”