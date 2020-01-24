× SWOSU to begin competitive eSports program

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Another Oklahoma university is giving gamers an option to compete for their school.

Southwestern Oklahoma State University is starting a competitive eSports program on the Weatherford campus. eSports is a competition that involves team-based video games.

“This phenomenon engages younger, tech-savvy students and SWOSU will be part of the excitement being established at universities and K-12 schools across the world,” said SWOSU President Randy Beutler.

SWOSU expects to compete in Super Smash Bros, Rocket League, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Counter Strike.

“We plan to help shape the eSports competition in western Oklahoma and other areas, providing students with insight into the kind of skill sets that will be useful,” Dean of Students Joshua Engle said.

Construction will begin this spring on a new eSports arena that will be located in the Wellness Center. It is expected to be finished by the fall. Organizers say the new arena will have a large renovated space with stadium seating, large digital viewing screens and competitive high-end gaming PCs with direct high-speed internet.

The arena, which will fit up to 160 people, will have event space where spectators can watch eSports competitions.