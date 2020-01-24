× Thunder Acquire Isaiah Roby for Center Patton

Rumors have run rampant about potential Thunder centers being traded as the February 6th trade deadline loomed. Those rumors became reality on Friday.

The Thunder traded two-way player Justin Patton to the Dallas Mavericks for Forward Isaiah Roby and cash considerations. Roby has four years left on his current deal.

Patton appeared in just five games for OKC this season. Roby hasn’t played for the Mavericks. Roby did, however, appear in nine games for the Mavericks G league team scoring 9.2 points per outing on 51 percent shooting.