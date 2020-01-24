Tulsa man arrested after allegedly stealing officer’s weapon from patrol car

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI)- Authorities in Tulsa say a man is in custody after allegedly stealing a police officer’s weapon from a patrol car.

Investigators say Tulsa police officers were patrolling near 51st and Memorial when they spotted a man rummaging through cars. They yelled at the suspect to stop, and he immediately took off.

Officials were able to catch up to Michael Ericksten and take him into custody. Authorities soon realized that he had a gun in his pocket that had been stolen from a Tulsa patrol car.

Officials tell FOX23 that they got the weapon back just in time.

“Before he could end up either selling the firearm or using it himself or giving it to somebody who has no business having it either,” said Lt. Shane Tuell, with the Tulsa Police Department

The policy of the Tulsa Police Department states that unattended weapons need to be locked in a secure location so that something like this doesn’t happen.

Officials say they are investigating how Ericksten was able to get a hold of that weapon.

Ericksten was arrested on complaints of burglary of a vehicle after a felony conviction, stolen property, possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, and threatening a violent act.