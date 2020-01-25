Cowgirls of Color riding into OKC to debunk stereotypes & share Western heritage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Cowgirls of Color will gallop into Oklahoma City to host an education program at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum during Black History Month.

The Cowgirls of Color, a group of women from Maryland who have a passion for riding horses, are on a mission to debunk stereotypes about black women, and will host an education program at the Western Heritage Museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The group formed in 2016 as the first all-female rodeo team to participate in the Bill Pickett International Rodeo, according to a Western Heritage Museum news release.

“The Cowgirls of Color have set out to use their national platform to raise awareness in minority communities about rodeo, equestrian events and the Western lifestyle through various outreach and community programs,” the news release said. “What makes their journey unique is that only one of the women was exposed to riding horses at a young age. Many of the women in the group began riding later in life and are proof that it’s never too late to follow a dream and they hope to inspire girls and women of color and of all ages to ride.”

The Cowgirls of Color will kick off the Feb. 5 program with a presentation introducing themselves to students, and then teach the students about cowboy history, horses, clothing, rodeo and more.

After that, students will then visit various activity stations throughout the museum to explore western figures, cattle trails, cowboy culture and clothing.

Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice will offer opening remarks during the event.

The program is open to the public, but seating is limited.

For more information visit, nationalcowboymuseum.org/cowgirls-of-color or call (405) 478-2250 ext. 241