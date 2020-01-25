Esports event featuring Oklahoma college and high school teams comes to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City audio visual business is about to host an esports event that will feature high school and esports programs from around the state.

Cory’s Audio Visual is hosting Esports Disruption Event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, Jan. 25, according to a news release from the business.

In addition to the high school and college teams, members of the private sector and technology experts will also participate in the event.

“Watch as some of the best gamers in Oklahoma battle it out in Smash Bros., CS:GO and Overwatch,” the news release states.

Experts will speak during competition breaks about building an esports program, the future of esports in Oklahoma and other esports-related topics.

Click here for the Esports Disruption Event Twitch stream.