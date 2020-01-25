Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex near Northwest 10th and Meridian.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. They say the 911 call was originally for a disturbance.

"In the middle of that, somebody happened to mention, 'oh, by the way, somebody's been shot,'" Officer Michael Norris with Oklahoma City Police said.

The victim has been shot in the right leg. Officers on scene say they believe the bullet likely severed an artery. The man was quickly rushed to the hospital after he was found near a stairwell.

Witnesses told police a group of people who don't live in the apartment complex were being disruptive earlier in the day.

"There was a large crowd of people when we got here. We locked down several people. We've got a couple people in custody, and we're conducting an investigation to find out if we can figure out who it was," Norris said.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

"How they [came] into contact with our victim, right now we don't know yet," Norris said. "The victim was less than cooperative and the individuals we detained are definitely less than cooperative."

Four people have been taken in for questioning. Officers haven't determined if the suspect is among them.