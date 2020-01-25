Man shot dead in front of residence in OKC; suspect not yet caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Friday night shooting resulted in a man's death in Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night near NW 80th and Hudson.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in the front yard of a residence.

Police officials say two suspects ran from the home.

A woman inside the residence said that she heard men arguing a few feet in front of her home. She said she took her grandchild and hit the deck when the men started getting violent with each other. She said she then heard three shots fired.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The name of the victim has not been released.