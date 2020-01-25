× Nerlens Noel Undergoes Procedure

The Thunder’s injuries continue to pile up. The team announced Saturday that Center Nerlens Noel has undergone a procedure to fix his zygomatic arch.

It’s the same injury Russell Westbrook suffered in 2015 which forced to miss him around six days. Noel was hit by an elbow from Danilo Gallinari in the first quarter. He went to the locker room before returning to help the Thunder take down the Hawks 140-111. A season high in points for OKC. Noel had 10 in the absence of Center Steven Adams.

Noel’s status will be updated next week.