New short-distance rideshare service begins in downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – "Our vehicles are a little different looking, so we got a lot stares and a lot of smiles and people wondering how do you get on it," Shuffle Founder Patrick Clark said.

Clark is talking about these all-electric cars. It has bright lights and advertising TVs inside.

It's new to Oklahoma City. You request a ride via the shuffle app and hop to a destination in a three-mile radius.

"When it's too far to walk, but too short to drive," Clark said. "We go to Deep Deuce. We go Bricktown, kind of steelyard to Scissortail Park over to film row, the Jones Assembly area. We go up to midtown."

You can also do it the old-fashioned way with a wave to the driver. That's a $3 flat fee.

Clark keeps prices down because these are also moving billboards. It's an idea that's already operating successfully in Norman

"The idea came from seeing students walk across campus, and mix that with seeing OU football coaches in a golf cart, and thought, 'Hey, I bet those students would like to be dropped off,'” Clark said.

And apparently, they do. As of last month, Shuffle has given 7,000 rides.

Clark said he's trying to compliment, not compete, with the new streetcars.

"One of the things we want is to be a supplement to the streetcar. The streetcar can't go up to somebody's door and pick them up, so what we'd like to do is be a part of the scene of transportation in Oklahoma City," Clark said.

It's a new way to get around downtown Oklahoma City when it's too far to walk, but too short to drive.

For more information visit https://www.shuffleride.com/.