OKC man found guilty of bank robbery spree across metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was found guilty of committing three bank robberies during a robbery spree that spanned two months.

Dwayne Rasmussen, 55, is awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a federal jury Thursday, Jan. 23 for three bank robberies that occurred in the Oklahoma City metro area and Chickasha, according to a Department of Justice news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Evidence showed that Rasmussen robbed the following banks: Weokie Credit Union, 2727 SW 15th St., in Oklahoma City on March 5, 2019; Bank of the West, 1600 SW 89th St., in Oklahoma City on March 18, 2019; and Community Bank of Oklahoma, 1227 W. Grand Ave., in Chickasha on April 30, 2019, according to the news release.

“Mark Drew Wilson, Rasmussen’s accomplice for the robberies, testified to driving the getaway vehicle and the preparation for each robbery. Evidence further showed that in each of the robberies, Rasmussen wore gloves and disguised his appearance to avoid apprehension,” the news release states.

Bank surveillance video evidence and identification by bank employees also tied Rasmussen to each robbery, according to the news release.

Rasmussen used the same terminology during the robberies, demanding “100s and 50s,” and saying, “That’s not enough. Give me all your money.”

As Rasmussen robbed the bank in Chickasha, he brandished what appeared to be a pistol with a green grip and stole “virtually all the money” from the three tellers’ drawers, for a total theft of $10,474, according to a Justice Department news release issued on Dec. 4, 2019.

Nine bank employees and a bank customer testified during the trial about Rasmussen’s use or intimation of a dangerous weapon as he robbed the banks.

“The trial lasted six days, and the jury deliberated approximately nine hours before finding Rasmussen guilty of three counts of bank robbery. He was acquitted on one additional bank-robbery count,” the news release states.

The additional count he was acquitted on is for an alleged robbery at RCB Bank, 800 Garth Brooks Blvd., in Yukon on April 5, 2019.

Rasmussen faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison for each bank robbery, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution.

“If, however, the court determines his criminal history includes two or more serious violent felonies, he could be subject to mandatory life in prison,” the news release states.

Wilson pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to commit bank robbery. He is currently awaiting sentencing, and faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution to four banks.