OKC Zoo seeks used cell phone donations to save lives of endangered gorillas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The lives of gorillas are on the line, and the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden is asking community members to donate used cell phones to help save the endangered species.

‘Gorillas on the Line’ started today, Saturday, Jan. 25, and will last until Thursday, April 30.

Zoo personnel are hoping the community-at-large will participate in ‘Gorillas on the Line’ by donating old or used cell phones for the zoo to recycle and raise money to protect gorillas, according to an OKC Zoo news release.

Ten western lowland gorillas – five males and five females, ranging in age from 34-year-old Emily to 19-month-old Finyezi – live at the OKC Zoo.

Gorillas are a critically endangered species with only about 350,000 individuals remaining in the wild.

“Small electronics like cellphones frequently contain a substance called coltan and 80 percent of the world’s supply is in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, an area also home to many gorillas,” said Stephanie Smith, OKC Zoo senior primate caretaker. “Mining for coltan threatens the habitats of gorillas, chimpanzees, okapi and other endangered species. When individuals donate used phones or other electronics, the coltan from those devices is re-used and reduces the need to mine for the compound in gorilla habitats.”

Zoo personnel are encouraging schools, organizations, businesses and individuals to collect as many cellphones and electronics as they can in support of gorilla conservation.

More than 260,000 people were engaged in the campaign, last year, and 12,486 devices were collected and recycled, raising $6,055 for gorilla conservation.

The ‘Gorillas on the Line’ goal for 2020 is to collect 20,000 cell phones for recycling and engage 200,000 children and other community members in gorilla conservation action.

“Any kind of cellphone will be accepted – even the big, heavy ones from years ago that wouldn’t come close to fitting in your pocket now. Acceptable small electronics include: iPods, iPads, tablets, MP3 players and handheld gaming systems. These items can be dropped off for recycling in the Zoo’s Guest Services office in the entry plaza,” the news release states.

Individuals who donate an old cellphone or small electronic device to ‘Gorillas on the Line’ will receive two Zoo general admission passes valid through April 30, 2021.

“Guests are welcome to donate additional devices, but will only receive two Zoo passes as a thank you for helping save gorillas,” the news release states.