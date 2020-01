OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a missing woman.

Debra Hammons, 69, was last seen at 10 a.m. Saturday at SW Integris.

She was last seen wearing a tan coat, blue jeans and a red head wrap, and was last seen driving a light gray 2013 Chevy Equinox, license plate number EAN203.

If you see Hammons or know of her whereabouts, call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.