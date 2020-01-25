× Oklahoma County prosecutor arrested, accused of domestic abuse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma County prosecutor has been arrested on complaints of domestic abuse.

Early Saturday morning, Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of domestic abuse involving strangulation and a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

In a statement sent to News 4, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said the following: