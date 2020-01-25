Oklahoma County prosecutor arrested, accused of domestic abuse

Posted 12:59 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 01:06PM, January 25, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma County prosecutor has been arrested on complaints of domestic abuse.

Early Saturday morning, Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of domestic abuse involving strangulation and a complaint of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

In a statement sent to News 4, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said the following:

“Mr. McClatchie will remain in jail until he is released by a judge or when his bond is posted after a judge sets his bond, like any other person arrested on a domestic abuse charge. I am not intervening in this matter in any way. This case will be assigned by the Attorney General to another District Attorney to assist OCPD in their investigation and ultimately, make a charging decision. Mr. McClatchie will be treated as any other person in the same position would be.”

