Oklahoma County prosecutor arrested after being accused of domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma County Assistant District Attorney Robert McClatchie is behind bars after being accused of domestic abuse.

McClatchie was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail early Saturday morning on two charges. One is for domestic abuse by strangulation and another for domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child.

Jail records show that bail hasn't been set yet.

District Attorney David Prater says McClatchie will stay in jail until released by a judge or once his bond is posted after a judge sets one. It's the same process for any other person arrested on a domestic abuse charge.

Prater says he won't be intervening in the case, and the case will by assigned by the Attorney General to another District Attorney.

"Mr. McClatchie will be treated as any other person in the same position would be," Prater said in a statement.

In his role as ADA, McClatchie works with misdemeanor charges, including drug charges. He also trains young attorneys.

According to the Oklahoma Bar Association's website, he became a member in 2005.